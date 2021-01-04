BURN DOWN EDEN Release Official Video For "The Five Horsemen"

With "The Five Horsemen", Germany's Burn Down Eden share a brand new song from their upcoming third album, Burn Down Eden, set for release on March 26th via Kernkraftritter Records.

With their self-titled third album, Burn Down Eden pick up where they left off with their second album, Liberticidal, and even put a shovel on it again. The band continues to focus on the catchy choruses and melodies, brute, fiddly riffs and modulations, as well as rapid solos and classical elements. Nevertheless, all in all the third album seems to be more mature. And yet they also like to leave the genre and play happily with all elements from black to prog metal.

With Burn Down Eden, the guys make it crystal clear, that they are THE next big thing in the matter of melo-death from Germany. Kernkraftritter Records is convinced, "We will welcome Burn Down Eden to lots of festival stages in the post-corona times."

Prior to the release of "The Five Horsemen", Burn Down Eden unveiled an official video for "A Prepper's Prophecy", which can be seen below. With "A Prepper's Prophecy" the quintet put salt in the wounds of everybody who was convinced that such a nearly apocalyptic scene like in the year 2020 could possibly happen and who prepared themselves for it. Burn Down Eden are backbiting conspiracy theorists, tinfoil hats and all the prepper out there. The guys kicking off their album with literally a big bang!

Burn Down Eden artwork and tracklisting:

"Sadomasochists From Beyond The Grave"

"A Prepper's Prophecy"

"Bizarre Circus"

"A Bloody Pool Of Angels"

"Witch's Scorn"

"Abducted Reality"

"Hurricane Of Greed"

"Law Enforcement Ubermensch"

"The Five Horsemen"

"Encounters Of The Unkind"

Pre-order your copy of Burn Down Eden now at this location.