BURNING WITCHES - New Album In The Works: "The Team Spirit Is Phenomenal This Time"

Swiss heavy metal band, Burning Witches, have checked in with a new update:

"Dear Witches devotees, as you can see, Jay and Larissa are hard at work this week! The new album is getting together and things are going really well! The team spirit is phenomenal this time and we are having a real blast! We will update you with more pics before the holidays, to record a new album is pure excitement! Stay with us and please be safe!"

Burning Witches released The Circle Of Five vinyl EP on December 4 via Nuclear Blast. This new masterpiece is available in two limited formats: A limited mint vinyl EP and a limited sparkle vinyl EP.

Says the band: “Due to a high demand of the fans, we are luckily able to release these special songs. The musical products of the current circumstances, are now available together on one vinyl EP. We love the fact that our devotees and the label still supports those unique vinyl releases! In these digitalized times, it is more important than ever!”

The Circle Of Five tracklisting:

Side A

"The Circle Of Five"

"We Eat Your Children" (live)

Side B

"Dance With The Devil" (live)

"Black Magic" (live)

"The Circle Of Five" video:



Lineup:

Laura - vocals

Romana - guitars

Larissa - guitars

Jay - bass

Lala - drums