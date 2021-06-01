BYZANTINE Announce Upcoming Web Series (Video Trailer); Band To Tour The US This Summer

Progressive groove metallers, Byzantine, have announced a new web series, making its debut this summer: "Pick A Side". Fans can watch the trailer below.

Frontman Chris "OJ" Ojeda comments: "My new web series - entitled 'Pick A Side' - will launch this summer. I'll be choosing iconic heavy metal albums and performing one full side in its entirety for this rhythm-guitar-based show. It will also feature commentary on how the music is arranged and performed, as well as insightful interviews with the artist who wrote them. Episode 1 will feature Side A of Sacred Reich's classic 1993 album Independent. Stay tuned!"

For the latest Byzantine news, be sure to also check out the band's newly launched website, here.

Byzantine will headline 15 performances this July and August to celebrate their 21st anniversary, with local support acts TBA. See below for all dates.

Tour dates:

July

16 - Charleston, WV - Sam's Uptown

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

30 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

31 - Huntington, WV - V Club

August

5 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligan's

6 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

7 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

12 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Music Joint

13 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary

14 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

20 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

21 - Brooklyn, NY - The Arrogant Swine

22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Pipestem, WV - Metal in the Mountains