CACTUS - Classic Rock Legends To Release Tightrope Album In April; Details Revealed

‘70s classic rock legends, Cactus, came to be known as "The American Led Zeppelin", a moniker they owned by virtue of their explosive blues rock stylings, subdued yet undeniably brilliant musicianship, not to mention their energetic and vivacious stage presence which made them a staple of arena rock venues around the globe.

Now, the band have returned with a smashing new album called Tightrope that strikes a delicate balance between powerful, driving rockers and more complex, heady album tracks.

Still led by iconic drummer Carmine Appice alongside long-time members Jimmy Kunes on vocals and Randy Pratt on harmonica, Tightrope is according to Appice “one of the best Cactus albums we’ve ever done. From playing to production and songs, we really took a step up!” They are joined by new lead guitarist/vocalist Paul Warren (ex-Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Joe Cocker) and James Caputo on bass. Tightrope will also give long-time Cactus fans a reason to cheer as it includes special guest appearances from original Cactus guitarist Jim McCarty and singer Phil Naro.

Tightrope will be available on digipak CD, a deluxe 2LP set with a gatefold jacket and colored vinyl, and of course digital platforms everywhere starting April 2 courtesy of Cleopatra Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Tightrope"

"Papa Was A Rolling Stone"

"All Shook Up"

"Poison In Paradise"

"Third Time Gone"

"Shake That Thing"

"Primitive Touch"

"Preaching Woman Man Blues"

"Elevation"

"Suite 1 & 2: Everlong, All The Madmen"

"Headed For A Fall"

"Wear It Out"