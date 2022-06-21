CADAVERIA Debut "Silver Rain" Music Video

Italian dark metal act, Cadaveria, have released a video for "Silver Rain", featured on their new and sixth album, Emptiness, out now via Time To Kill Records. Watch the clip below.

Says the band: "We want to thank you all for the great feedback you are giving us on Emptiness album! This video is dedicated to those who, finding themselves in adversity, have learned to dance in the rain, without waiting for the storm to end. Surely someone will see in some scenes an explicit homage to David Lynch, who has always been our mentor in the language of cinema, and to the recently deceased Julee Cruise."

Emptiness is the definitive album from Cadaveria. A majestic work that seals the artistic and human path of the band. The album will drop in digital format, digipack CD, double vinyl and cassette. The whole visual concept is inspired by the Tao symbol and is based on the interpenetration of light and darkness.

The vinyl version comes with one white disk and one black disk. The double LP also features “Return” as bonus track. Find order options here.

The album cover art was created by Roberto Toderico (Asphyx, Arch Enemy, Dark Funeral).

Tracklisting:

“The Great Journey”

“Shamanic Path”

“Emptiness”

“The Woman Who Fell To Earth”

“Divination”

“Matryoshcada”

“Silver Rain”

“The Cure”

“Life After”

“La Casa dell’ Anima”

“The Sky That Screams Above Us”

“Return” (Deine Lakaien cover) (vinyl bonus track)

"Emptiness" lyric video:

“The Woman Who Fell To Earth” video: