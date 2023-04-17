Cake Made In The Image Of SLADE's NODDY HOLDER On "The Great Celebrity Bake Off"

Planet Rock is reporting that Slade legend, Noddy Holder, had his likeness created in cake form on Channel 4’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C last night (April 16).

In the showstopper challenge of fifth episode of the Stand Up To Cancer fundraising show, the four celebrities were asked to bake their childhood celebrity crush or hero. Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden picked her childhood crush, Noddy Holder, and her design based on Noddy in his iconic mirrored hat in the 1970s won plaudits from the judges for its aesthetics and taste.

Noddy’s wife Suzan Holder was suitably impressed, and she wrote on Twitter: “My husband has been knitted, sculpted, built out of Lego, woven in tapestry and painted on @SkyArts and now thanks to @DeborahMeaden #NoddyHolder is created in CAKE! 🤯#GBBO”

She added to Deborah Meaden: “I think he looks even more delicious than usual.”

My husband has been knitted, sculpted, built out of Lego, woven in tapestry and painted on @SkyArts and now thanks to @DeborahMeaden #NoddyHolder is created in CAKE! 🤯#GBBO pic.twitter.com/3hcJCyl1LZ — Suzan Holder (@HolderSuzan) April 16, 2023

Deborah Meaden’s childhood crush ‘Noddy Holder’ Cake Showstopper for The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off. 👏👏 #GBBO @DeborahMeaden pic.twitter.com/IHrmkcKDIH — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) April 16, 2023

(Photo - British Bake Off Twitter