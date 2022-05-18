CALES Feat. NIFELHEIM, ASSASSIN'S BLADE, MASTER'S HAMMER Members Streaming New Song "Black Riders"

Cales are streaming "Black Riders", the opening track of the new album, Chants Of Steel, which will be released via Germany's Darkness Shall Rise Oroductions on cassette this September, and by other labels on LP and CD next year.

The band's new lineup consists of Nifelheim's Blackosh (guitars and vocals), bassist Peter Svensson (Assassin's Blade), and drummer Honza Kapák (Master's Hammer).

Chants Of Steel is preceded by the release of a vinyl single with the track of the same name via Gothoom Productions. Vocals for the song were recorded by Per “Hellbutcher” Gustavsson, screamer of Nifelheim, who Blackosh joined in 2018, just after Master's Hammer ceased their activity.

Tracklisting :

"Black Riders"

"Hordes Of Thunder"

"Roar Of Stormy Chase"

"Hall Of Death"

"Prophetic Ash"

"Chants Of Steel"

"The Mighty Hour"

"When Darkness Finally Takes Us"

"Black Riders":

Chants Of Steel by Blackosh

"Chants Of Steel"