California’s SPLIT IMAGE Release “Demon Hunter” Lyric Video

California's Split Image is announcing their latest single "Demon Hunter", which can be seen and heard via its lyric video below.

The band comments:

"We have been busy rehearsing and recording new songs in preparation for our return since our tour last year. We would like to introduce ‘Demon Hunter,’ an electrifying new single that will leave you on the edge of your seat. This intense, heavy-hitting song is a mix of crossover thrash and hardcore, making it a perfect fit for fans of both genres. The lyrics explore the theme of battling inner demons, and the raw energy of the music drives home the song's powerful message. If you're looking for a hard-hitting, cathartic musical experience, "Demon Hunter" is not to be missed. Get ready to unleash your inner warrior and join the fight against your innermost struggles with this thrilling new release."

The band's new single "Demon Hunter" follows their previous single "Prey On My Downfall" and their debut album Torrent of Illusion released in June 2022. Split Image is a gritty and powerful crossover experience that packs a punch with its fusion of old-school hardcore meets thrash assault. Belted out with passion, Split Image’s lyrics stem from the various experiences they’ve endured like the loss of a loved one, grief, and perspectives they’ve had or envisioned as well as spirituality.

With a dash of many genres, Split Image will be of interest to those who like thrash, punk, crust, and hardcore. Fans of Power Trip, Enforced, and Dead Heat should take note.

Stream Split Image’s singles/albums on Bandcamp.