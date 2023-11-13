Campaign Launched To Get AC/DC A UK #1 Christmas Single To Mark 50th Anniversary

The AC/DC We Salute You page has launched a campaign to get AC/DC a #1 Christmas single to mark the band's 50th Anniversary.

A message states: "In 2013 we all came together to celebrate 40 years of AC/DC by giving them their highest ever UK Singles Chart placing... 'Highway To Hell' at No.4... well we're going to choose another track and see if we can get 3 places higher for their 50th anniversary. Are you in? If so join this group and invite everyone."

Help them reach their goal, join the AC/DC We Salute You page.

