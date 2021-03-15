Canada's SHATTERPOINT Release First New Album In 10 Years, At The Sharp End

Toronto-based metal band, Shatterpoint, are officially back from the dead with a brand new album, titled At The Sharp End, along with a brand new previously unreleased LP, titled Perseverance Of Failure.

Says Shatterpoint's Greg Wright: "We have had a tough road along the way, as many bands have, but we never stopped making the music that we love. As a result, we are slowly releasing all of our previously unreleased material from our time in relative obscurity."

At The Sharp End tracklisting:

"Sing Me To Sleep Where Bullets Fall"

"At The Sharp End"

"Bite And Hold"

"Maintained By Science To Be Killed By Shells"

"The Murder Hole"

"Live Like Kings... Kill Like Pigs"

"The Abyss"

Perseverance Of Failure tracklisting:

"Despondent"

"Death of a Dream"

"Perseverance of Failure"

"The Last Time"

"Fuck Your Life"

"Prevail"

"Remain Nameless"

"Hostile Territory"

"Chokehold of the Weak"

"On My Knees"

Find all of the band's releases at Bandcamp.