Canada's The Electric Highway Festival Kicks Off Early Bird Passes For 2024 Lineup

The Electric Highway Festival has launched early bird passes for their 2024 lineup, being held in Calgary, AB on April 4, 5, and 6 at Dickens (1000 9 Ave SW.). Early bird passes are on sale now at the cost of $65 CAD until November 30.

Festival passes are available here.

The first round of bands for the 2024 lineup will be announced on Friday, December 1, along with advance passes going on sale that same day online.

Those in the Calgary area on Saturday, December 2 will be able to purchase festival passes in person at the La Chinga CD release show, which is a "Pit Stop on the way to The Electric Highway Festival".

Event info here. Tickets here.

The Electric Highway Festival hosts various genres that range from desert rock, stoner metal, doom, sludge, trippy psychedelic, surf rock, acid rock, noise rock, fuzz rock, space rock, blues rock, heavy psych, heavy blues, southern rock, fuzzy punk, sludgy hardcore bands and variations of any of the previously mentioned styles.