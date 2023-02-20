Canada’s HAIDUK Issues “Sea Of Fire” Video

Haiduk, the solo project of Luka Milojica is an unrelenting, hypnotic force that greets listeners with a barrage of death-infused black metal that is prominently displayed on the latest release “Diabolica”, which was released in September 2021. Now, Haiduk is releasing the next video music video for the track “Sea Of Fire”. The entirety of Haiduk's discography, which spans four full-lengths, takes place in the fantasy medieval realm of Callost, the different albums feature maps, descriptions, and stories set in the world.

Milojica explains the album and single in further detail:

"It’s about the depths of hell and the journey demons take to enter the world. The first ten songs on Diabolica are aggressive and meant to tire the listener. Your mind is then more vulnerable to a hypnotic track like ‘Sea Of Fire’ which is a slow descent but gets darker the further you go."

Like the album art depicts, Diabolica is an eruption of pent-up anger and power. Every song on the album is about building momentum and speed and blasting the listener with constantly evolving riffs and melodies. With pure speed and relentless riff attacks, the album crushes and keeps you on edge through aggressive arrangements as well as melodic and hypnotizing parts that create a mysterious atmosphere.

Haiduk was created to be the channel for Milojica’s dark musical desires, turning his ideas into a solo project inspired by acts such as Vintersorg and others from Sweden and Norway. Lightning-fast, and bursting with energy, Haiduk is recommended for fans of Bolt Thrower, Vomitory, and Dissection.

Diabolica was released on September 21, 2021, and is available on Bandcamp.