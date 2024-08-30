Canada’s RED CAIN Releases Elden Ring Inspired Single “Firestarter”

A year after their break-out third album, 2023's Näe'bliss, which had its single "Fisher King" nominated by Calgary's YYC Music Awards for "Metal Recording of The Year", power prog storytellers Red Cain return in 2024 with their first taste of new music.

Entitled "Firestarter", this first single of 2024 is loosely based on the lore of the action role-playing game Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. The band spent a lot of their time this year playing this fantastic release.

Elden Ring is not only a brilliant game and a visual masterpiece, but also a storytelling phenomenon that deliberately has lore gaps to let fans and players create their own stories and interpretations of the lore. This strongly resonates with Red Cain's approach as musicians, as they always write music for their fans to read in unique ways and weave into their mythology.

"Firestarter" is also a new statement for Red Cain, as they continue to embrace a modern sound and reinvent their songwriting. You will hear a lot more groove and synth backing on this one, along with the same anthemic hooks, technical riffs, and vocal layering they are known for.

Red Cain, from Calgary, Canada is a modern progressive metal project with Eastern European roots. They have been making waves since their first release in 2016, with award-winning music videos and concept albums Kindred: Act I, Kindred: Act II and NÄE'BLISS. The albums contained a ton of genre inspirations, from gothic rock to ambient electronica, power, black, and death metal, and were universally lauded for their inventiveness, variety, and strong conceptual content. They continue this momentum with forthcoming releases.

Red Cain is:

Evgeniy Zayarny – Vocals

Samuel Ridout – Guitar

Oman Costa – Guitar

Taylor Gibson - Drums

(Photo: Zak Kelly)