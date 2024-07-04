Canadian Glam Metal Band GELATIN SKELATIN To Release Big Trouble Album In August; "VHS" Music Video Streaming

Canadian glam metal band, Gelatin Skelatin, is pleased to announce the release of their new album, Big Trouble, this coming August via SRS/MVD Entertainment. The album contains nine tracks including the lead single / music video "VHS", a song that hearkens back to the summer of '89.

"It makes the listener mentally revisit the days when going to the beach and requesting 80s hard rock on the radio was the way we spent our time. It was some of the best times of my life and I wanted to capture that feeling in song," says frontman/vocalist Brett Kelly.

Also featured on the band's debut full-length are songs "Ship Of Fools" and "Scream And Scream Again", written by Juno Award-winning singer Mike Trebilcock of Canadian band The Killjoys along with mastering by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem fame.

Treating every show like an arena rock show, regardless of size, fans can always expect a lot of running around and lots of leather. The brainchild of Ottawa-based vocalist Brett Kelly. He is joined by guitarists Sebastien Thisdelle and Myles "Slam" Rourke (ex-Annihilator), bassist Billy Jessup and drummer Joel Agnew.

"I had the idea to form an old-school glam metal band brimming for over a decade, and I finally decided to take the plunge around 5 years ago. This record is for the love of the retro glam experience. I want fans to remember the good old days when rock was fun and rock stars looked like rock stars. People who want that arena rock experience should get a kick out of us." adds Kelly.

Recommended for fans of KISS, Alice Cooper, Winger, and Warrant, Gelatin Skelatin's debut album Big Trouble is due out on August 9 via SRS/MVD Entertainment and is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"VHS"

"80s Ladies"

"Bad Alphabet"

"Ship Of Fools"

"If You See Kay"

"Last Call For Love"

"Scream And Scream Again"

"If You Can't Do What's Right (Do What's Left)"

"That's Rock n Roll"

"VHS" video:

Live dates:

August

10 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

September

13 - Brockville, ON - Rocking the River Party Cruise

14 - Pembroke, ON - Legends at Finnigans

November

8 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey (opening for Trixter)

Live band lineup:

Brett Kelly - Vocals

Slam - Guitar

Joel Agnew - Drums

Billy Jessup - Bass

Sebastien Thisdelle - Lead Guitar

(Photo - The Photowitch)