Canadian Horror Fiends BLOOD OPERA Unleash Songs In The Key Of Death Album

Toronto, Canada's horror fiends Blood Opera unleashed their first full-length album, Songs In The Key Of Death, on February 24.

"Hell is full. The dead are alive. Unlock humanity’s survival from the zombie apocalypse with Songs In The Key Of Death! We are very proud to present our brand of 'dead metal' with special musical and horror guests. We poured our love of all things horror into these songs. This album was made possible by the delicious humans who made it possible with their donations and pre-orders to our crowdfunding campaign. We hope you feast on it in full as we feast on your flesh.”

As the gates of Hell threaten to swing open, Songs In The Key Of Death promises a diabolical journey through the macabre realms of Dead Metal. This album, not for the faint-hearted, weaves together a sinister storyline and transitions, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in the horrifying cinematic landscapes that inspired each track.

Songs In The Key Of Death is a compilation of the band's best songs, featuring two new tracks, plus a cover of "Killer Klowns From Outer Space", and the standalone 2022 single “Be My Victim” ft. Tony Todd (Candyman) as a bonus track. Other album guests included Morgan Lander (Kittie), Maurizio Guarini (Goblin) along with track voice-over guests Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead), and Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, X-Files, Star Trek).

The fiendish feeding frenzy of Songs In The Key Of Death is recommended for fans of GWAR, Dokken, and W.A.S.P., and is available for album order here.

Tracklisting:

"Just Keep Digging"

"Feeding Frenzy" ft. guest vocals Morgan Lander (Kittie) and voice-over by Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead)

"Don’t Go Out Tonight"

"Fight To Survive" ft. voice-over by Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, X-Files, Star-Trek)

"A Waste Of Good Suffering"

"The Gates Of Hell" ft. guest keyboards Maurizio Guarini (Goblin)

"Breaking News"

"Killer Klowns From Outer Space" (Cover)

"The Ballad Of Father Malone" ft. voice-over by Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog, Escape From New York)

"Brundlefly"

"Damien"

"Be My Victim" ft. voice-over by Tony Todd (Candyman) (Bonus Track)

"The Band Of The Living Dead"

"The Key Of Death"

"Killer Klowns From Outer Space":

"The Gates Of Hell":

"Be My Victim":

(Photo - Craig Leonard - Billy Bones)