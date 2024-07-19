CANDLEMASS Marks 35 Years Of Tales Of Creation With Limited Vinyl Reissue

Peaceville Records has announced a limited vinyl reissue of Candlemass’ 1989 album Tears Of Creation to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Preorder at burningshed.com.

Candlemass was formed by bassist and songwriter Leif Edling in Stockholm, Sweden, and is well known for its epic and pioneering brand of doom metal, having a great influence over a generation of the genre's subsequent greats - Candlemass themselves taking a large influence from Black Sabbath. Featuring a string of legitimate timeless classic albums & a rich repertoire spanning multiple decades, Candlemass continues to impress to this day as true icons in the hallowed halls of Doom.

Tales Of Creation was Candlemass' fourth studio album, originally released in 1989. The album was produced by Mats Lindfors and Candlemass, and was recorded at Stockholm Recording studios. This release sees Messiah Marcolin (handling vocal duties for the final time on a Candlemass album), alongside composer & long-standing member Leif Edling, create a stunning soundscape of epic atmosphere and melodic passages - a continued progression from these undisputed pioneers of the scene. Candlemass consistently build upon their Sabbath inspired foundations set on the Epicus Doomicus Metallicus debut album from 1986; with Tales Of Creation even containing a reworking of the “Under The Oak” epic from said album, and the release concludes what many regard as the finest period for the band, spanning four albums of extremely high quality doom.

This edition of Tales Of Creation marks 35 years since its original release, and is presented on limited marble-effect vinyl.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“The Prophecy”

“Dark Reflections”

“Voices In The Wind”

“Under The Oak”

“Tears”

“Into The Unfathomed Tower”

Side B

“The Edge Of Heaven”

“Somewhere In Nowhere”

“Through The Infinitive Halls Of Death”

“Dawn”

“A Tale Of Creation”