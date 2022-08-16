CAPRA Announces September Tour With THE GRASSHOPPER LIES HEAVY

Louisiana-based metallic hardcore outfit Capra will return to the stage next month with Texas post hardcore outfit, The Grasshopper Lies Heavy. The journey runs from September 16th in Austin, Texas and closes with a performance at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama on September 23. The week-long tour includes two shows supporting state mates Eyehategod.

Comments guitarist Tyler Harper, "With Furnace Fest coming up, we're beyond ready to be back on the road with our friends in The Grasshopper Lies Heavy, one of the sickest bands in the Texas underground right now and to be doing a few shows with the legendary Eyehategod! These dates are going to be a blast and among our last few shows of the year. Come out and party with us!"

Additionally, the band will terrorize their home state in October with a pair of shows supporting Exhorder as well as a show with KEN Mode Halloween night.

Dates with The Grasshopper Lies Heavy:

September

16 – Austin, TX – The Lost Well (with Eyehategod)

17 – Arlington, TX – Growl and Division Brewery (with Eyehategod)

18 – Little Rock, AR – Labyrinth

20 – Ruston, LA – Sundown Tavern

21 – New Orleans, LA – TBA

22 – Hattiesburg, MS – Thirsty Hippo

23 – Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

October

27 – Lafayette, LA – Grant Street Music Hall (with Exhorder)

28 – Shreveport, LA – The Lot Downtown (with Exhorder)

31 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa (with KEN Mode, Frail Body, UT/EX)

