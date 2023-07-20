CARMINE APPICE, JAMES LABRIE, GRAHAM BONNET, BOB DAISLEY, CHRIS POLAND, DAVE LOMBARDO And More Featured On Upcoming PINK FLOYD Tribute, Meddle Reimagined; Two Tracks Streaming

Pink Floyd’s sixth studio album, Meddle, marked the dawn of a new era for the British quartet. Still reeling from the departure of former front man, Syd Barrett, and struggling to find their feet, Meddle pushed the remaining members to new heights of collaboration and novel experimentation, as heard most forcefully on the album’s opening track, “One Of These Days”. Today, a brand-new version of the song carries forth this collaborative spirit as an eclectic group of stellar musicians and boldly creative artists offer their take on this psychedelic masterpiece.

This star-studded single features a pulsating bassline from rhinestone rockstar and Parliament-Funkadelic icon, Bootsy Collins, the wailing guitar licks and shredding reverberations of Grammy Award winning guitarist, Steve Stevens, accompanied by the aggressive, hard-hitting cymbal crashes and snare hits of legendary percussionist, Carmine Appice, and all sewn together by the scintillating treble musings from keyboard commander and prog rock superstar, Geoff Downes. Providing the song’s only vocal moment, the surreal spoken word bit, is none other than the voice of Finland’s finest goth metal band, The 69 Eyes, baritone vocal god, Jyrki 69.

Stream/download the single here, and listen below.

“One Of These Days” is the second single to be released from the forthcoming full-length recreation of the entirety of Meddle. Dubbed Meddle Reimagined - A Tribute To Pink Floyd, the album features a host of stellar guests such as Graham Bonnet (Rainbow), Rick Wakeman (Yes), Chris Poland (Megadeth), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Frank DiMino (Angel), Martin Barre (Jethro Tull), Helios Creed (Chrome), Rat Scabies (The Damned) and more.

Watch for the full album to be released on CD and digital September 1, with the vinyl version following on September 22.

Pre-order the physical on CD, and/or vinyl. Pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"One Of These Days" - Jyrki 69 (The 69 Eyes), Geoff Downes (Asia/Yes), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Bootsy Collins, Carmine Appice (Cactus, Vanilla Fudge)

"A Pillow Of Winds" - James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Martin Barre (Jethro Tull), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater), Alan Davey (Hawkwind)

"Fearless" - Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge), Helios Creed (Chrome), Bob Daisley (Ozzy Osbourne), Rat Scabies (The Damned)

"San Tropez" - Graham Bonnet (Rainbow), Chris Poland (Megadeth), Rick Wakeman (Yes), Joe Bouchard (Blue Öyster Cult), Dave Lombardo (Slayer)

"Seamus" - Terry Reid, Brian Auger

"Echoes" - Frank DiMino (Angel)

"One Of These Days":

"San Tropez":