CASSIUS KING Covers "Wouldn't You Like To Know Me" By PAUL STANLEY Of KISS In New Video

In advance of their second release Dread The Dawn, Cassius King have just shared their video for the Paul Stanley cover song "Wouldn't You Like To Know Me", which can be seen below.

Cassius King guitarist Dan Lorenzo said, "My wife was surprised I wanted to cover this song because she told me it reminded her of a cute / happy song she would like from the '80s. And guess what? It is a happy song, but I've always loved it. It makes me happy! Everybody in Cassius King ( Jason McMaster - vocals, Ron Lipnicki - drums and Jimmy Schulman - bass) loves and I mean absolutely LOVES old KISS."

"Wouldn't You Like To Know Me" will only be available on the American version of Dread The Dawn, available on California's Nomad Eel Records on October 21st. Germany's MDD Records version of Dread The Dawn will feature different bonus tracks.

Vocalist Jason McMaster produced the video and said, "Being a big KISS fan, I was still reluctant to record a vocal track, or even like the idea of recording this song. I thought, why can't we do 'God Of Thunder' or something like that? I started to cut the tracks for it, revisiting the original version, and holy shit... I fell back to 1978 and in love with the song all over again. Totally excited to throw this video out to rock fans."

"Wouldn't You Like To Know Me" first appeared on Paul Stanley's self-titled solo album from 1978. Check out the original version: