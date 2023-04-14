CAVALERA Sign To Nuclear Blast, Announce Re-Recording Of SEPULTURA's Bestial Devastation & Morbid Visions + "Morbid Devastation 2023" US Tour

Nuclear Blast is proud to announce the signing of metal legends Cavalera. Today, the band reveal they re-recorded Sepultura's first EP, Bestial Devastation, and first full-length album, Morbid Visions.

Max Cavalera comments, “As we get harder year after year, sometimes you’ve got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we’re living in right now…. Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart.”

Iggor Cavalera states, “I always felt like the recordings of our earlier work didn’t do justice to the way we performed the songs. So, this is a very special moment in our lives that we are very proud to show you real fans our true representation of the amazing records Bestial Devastation & Morbid Visions with an insane visual identity…enjoy and see you all in the pit.”

Morbid Visions and Bestial Devastation were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Iggor Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. Cavalera enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.

Morbid Visions tracklisting:

"Morbid Visions"

"Mayhem"

"Troops Of Doom"

"War"

"Crucifixion"

"Show Me The Wrath"

"Funeral Rites"

"Empire Of The Damned"

"Burn The Dead"

Pre-save here.

Bestial Devastation tracklisting:

"The Curse"

"Bestial Devastation"

"Antichrist"

"Necromancer"

"Warriors Of Death"

"Sexta Feira 13"

Pre-save here.

Stay tuned for more information on the two re-recordings.

Cavalera is also proud to announce they are hitting the road this fall on their "Morbid Devastation Tour". The 40-date trek will kick off in Albuquerque and will make its way to Chicago, Houston and Baltimore, and Denver before concluding on October 18 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Accompanying the brothers on stage will be Igor Amadeus Cavalera fulfilling bass duties and Travis Stone will be supplying lead guitars. Exhumed and Incite will be opening the tour package each night.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Friday, April 21 at 10 AM, local time. Purchase the tickets here.

Tour dates:

August

29 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

September

1 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

2 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

3 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

5 - Covington, KY - Madison Theatre

6 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

7 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest

8 - Columbus, OH - The KING of CLUBS

9 - Cave-In-Rock, IL - Full Terror Open Air

10 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

14 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

15 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

18 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse Bar & Grill

19 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

21 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

22 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater

23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

26 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

28 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

29 - Reading, PA - Reverb

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

October

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

5 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

6 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

7 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

11 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

12 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

14 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

15 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern