CELEBRATING DAVID BOWIE - Tickets On Sale For US Tour Feat. ADRIAN BELEW, PETER MURPHY, SCROTE

Celebrating David Bowie has announced a US tour that begins on April 5 in Houston, TX. The run will stage shows coast to coast with a final show on May 8 in Tacoma, WA

Peter Murphy will appear on all dates joining Adrian Belew (Bowie, NIN, King Crimson, Frank Zappa, Talking Heads), CdB creator/producer/featured artist Scrote, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, guitarist Eric Schermerhorn (Bowie, Iggy Pop, Seal), sax great Ron Dziubla (Jon Batiste, Joe Bonamassa), bassist Matt McJunkins (Puscifer, A Perfect Circle), and drummer Jeff Friedl (Devo, A Perfect Circle) to interpret Bowie’s greatest hits with a special emphasis on Bowie's Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes, and Lodger) and his later Trent Reznor infused years.

Peter Murphy shares, “Such a surprise to be invited to celebrate Bowie in this outing, and alongside a great line up. So enticing to play the part."

"With such a large catalog to choose from, different songs affect us and the audience in varying measure,” offers Adrian Belew. “It's always amazing to feel the excitement of a Bowie audience beaming directly at you. Pure adrenaline! So much love for David.”

Scrote (aka Angelo Bundini) partners with executive Miles Copeland to produce the tour again this year. The appearances staged in 2022 were a resounding success across The United States with strong attendance and critical acclaim. CdB creator, producer and featured artist Scrote shares, “I’m thrilled to honor David again with this new explosive collection of truly unique and brilliant artists and musicians. This new show represents two sides of Bowie. With Peter Murphy, we have the dark baritone shrouded in mystery and wonder. With Adrian Belew, the tuneful tenor gleefully singing Bowie favorites while delivering the otherworldly guitar playing he is revered for.”

Royston Langdon offers, “David Bowie was a master. It’s impossible to put into words quite how much he taught me. I appreciate it. I discovered The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust on vinyl when I was just Fourteen. And it gives me a huge thrill to get to honor Mr. B. & to be a small part of this immense celebration of his life & work with these world-class musicians and everyone, who like me feels his energy alive and vital around me now just as it was then & forever shall be.”

Celebrating David Bowie has performed to devoted Bowie fans in 17 countries on 5 continents with superstar guest appearances by Sting, Gary Oldman, Todd Rundgren, Thomas Dolby, Joe Bonamassa, Seal, Perry Farrell, The B-52’s’ Kate Pierson, Ewan McGregor, Simon Le Bon, Gavin Rossdale, La Roux, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, Corey Taylor, Ian Astbury, Darren Criss, The Tubes’ Fee Waybill, Living Colour, The London Community Gospel Choir, The Harlem Gospel Choir, orchestras, and a long list of Bowie friends & former band members.

Tour dates:

April

5 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

6 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

9 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

11 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

12 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center

15 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre

16 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

17 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

20 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

21 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

22 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

23 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

25 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

28 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

29 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

30 - San Antonio, TX - HEB Performance Hall

May

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre #

3 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

4 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

5 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

8 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

# On-Sale Monday, March 6