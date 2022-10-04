Celebrating DAVIE BOWIE Announces Special Guests To Appear At Local Events

Multiple special guests have been confirmed to appear as the Celebrating David Bowie tour travels across North America. In Los Angeles, Joe Bonamassa and Eric Schermerhorn will join CdB music director Scrote and former Bowie music director Adrian Belew, Todd Rundgren, and the cast of performers present at all appearances. In Anaheim, former Fabulous Thunderbirds guitarist Kid Ramos will perform Stevie Ray Vaughan’s contribution to “Let’s Dance” just as Joe Bonamassa will in Los Angeles. In Chicago, much loved former Bowie backing vocalist and girlfriend Ava Cherry will make a special appearance. In Annapolis, Thomas Dolby, who performed with Bowie at Live Aid and various projects later will perform at both area appearances. And in Nashville, Kirk Fletcher will perform Stevie Ray Vaughan’s contribution to “Let’s Dance,” as Bonamassa and Kid Ramos are in Southern California. Lastly, guitar influencer RJ Ronquillo will perform with the ensemble.

After performing rapturously received and critically lauded shows worldwide pre-pandemic, the original Celebrating David Bowie shows return in 2022 answering the question, “What makes Bowie different?” Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Todd Rundgren, Adrian Belew (Bowie, NIN, King Crimson, Frank Zappa, Talking Heads), and CdB creator, producer, and featured artist Scrote bring Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, and solo artist Jeffrey Gaines with saxophone great Ron Dziubla (Jon Batiste, Joe Bonamassa), Narada Michael Walden bassist Angeline Saris, and drummer Travis McNabb (Sugarland, Better Than Ezra) to interpret Bowie’s greatest hits. On October 31 and November 1 in Annapolis, MD Thomas Dolby will perform as a special guest for those two appearances.

Scrote (aka Angelo Bundini) partners with maverick music executive Miles Copeland to produce the tour this year. “Fronting the show with revered innovators Todd & Adrian is an incredible honor. We’re looking forward to unleashing a three-guitar attack for an epic ride fueled with songs for every Bowie fan.”

The rotating ensemble of world class multi-instrumentalists will perform a show highlighting elements that influenced Bowie and celebrate the spirit of Bowie in the live performance. Scrote shares, "One of the things we’re doing differently on this tour is featuring a three-guitar attack. David has always been famous for his spectacular guitarists - the epic solos of Mick Ronson, the bluesy feel of Earl Slick, the funkiness of Carlos Alomar and Nile Rogers, the bombast of Reeves Gabrels, and the otherworldly guitar of Adrian Belew who is still one of the most original guitarists working today. To explore all of these guitar sides of Bowie’s songs, we’re presenting Adrian’s brilliance, Todd’s guitar wizardry, and whatever guitar mayhem I can muster in between. Along with ferocious guitars, we have six lead singers in this group who also play other instruments, sax, and a super groovy rhythm section. We're looking forward to integrating all of that collective musical firepower to fully flesh out many of David's biggest songs.

Celebrating David Bowie has performed to devoted Bowie fans in 17 countries on five continents with superstar guest appearances by Sting, Gary Oldman, Todd Rundgren, Seal, Perry Farrell, The B-52’s’ Kate Pierson, Ewan McGregor, Simon Le Bon, Gavin Rossdale, La Roux, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, Corey Taylor, Ian Astbury, Darren Criss, The Tubes’ Fee Waybill, Living Colour, The London Community Gospel Choir, The Harlem Gospel Choir, and a long list of Bowie friends & former band members.

The tour will be celebrating music education in partnership with Todd Rundgren’s Spirit of Harmony Foundation which advocates for the moral imperative of music education for children. Volunteers will be at all shows to provide music fans the opportunity to learn of their grassroots work and how they can get involved in their communities.

Dates:

October

6 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

7 – Beverly Hills, CA – Saban Theatre

8 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

9 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove

13 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Showroom

14 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

15 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater & Hall

17 – Quebec City, QC – Le Capitole

18 – Montreal, QC – Olympia

20 – Beverly, MA – Cabot Theater

21 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

22 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

23 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

24 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

25 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

27 – Rahway, NJ – Union County PAC

28 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

29 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Concert Venue at Harrah’s Resort

30 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

31 – Annapolis MD – Rams Head On Stage

November

1 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

3 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

5 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

7 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

9 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre

10 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

11 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

12 – Tucson, AZ – TCC Music Hall

13 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

Note: Jeffrey Gaines appears instead of Angelo Moore in Rahway, NJ, Jim Thorpe, PA, Atlantic City, NJ, Glenside, PA, Annapolis, MD, Atlanta, GA, and Buffalo, NY. Thomas Dolby to appear as special guest in Annapolis, MD on Halloween and November 1.