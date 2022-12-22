CELTIC FROST Coloured Vinyl Reissues Set For February Release; Includes Into The Pandemonium, To Mega Therion, Morbid Tales + Free Collectable Heptagram USB

Three Celtic Frost classics will be reissued on vinyl on February 3. Fans that pre-order Morbid Tales Red 2LP, To Mega Therion Silver 2LP, and Into The Pandemonium Gold 2LP will receive a free limited edition Celtic Frost collectable heptagram USB drive containing mp3s of the expanded editions of all three albums. Pre-order here.

It almost seems churlish to regard Celtic Frost as one of the great extreme metal bands, because they were so much more than that. It’s better to hail them as among the finest extreme and experimental bands of the 1980s. Refusing ever to do what was expected or demanded, the band constantly changed musical direction, always brought in surprising influences, and kept people guessing as to where they might venture next. Their catalogue of albums is formidable and unmatched. Each is not only unique, but part of an entire tapestry that only now can be appreciated for being a remarkable part of music history. Despite, or maybe because of, constant turmoil on so many fronts, Celtic Frost achieved an artistic level few others would even have dared to dream of aspiring towards. They climbed high because they were never afraid to fall. Which is why the band are now rightly regarded as icons, and iconoclasts.

Released in 1987, only now can people understand just how far ahead of its time this album was. Not only did it have maniacal rhythms, but introduced electronica into extreme metal. On every level, it was a remarkable record, full of visionary ideas and ideals. This release includes alternate versions of tracks from the album and a cover of Dean Martin! The concept and art direction of the release was done by the man behind Celtic Frost, Tom G. Warrior.

Tracklisting:

"Mexican Radio"

"Mesmerized"

"Inner Sanctum"

"Tristesses de la Lune"

"Babylon Fell (Jade Serpent)"

"Caress Into Oblivion (Jade Serpent II)"

"One In Their Pride" (Porthole Mix)

"I Won't Dance (The Elders' Orient)"

"Rex Irae (Requiem)"

"Oriental Masquerade"

"Sorrows of the Moon"

"The Inevitable Factor"

"In The Chapel, In The Moonlight"

"One In Their Pride" (Re-Entry Mix)

"The Inevitable Factor" (Alternate Vox)

Released in 1985, the band’s second album had an ominous pall of doom and gloom, enmeshed in a sound both primitive yet also Wagnerian in its vast scope. Many claim this was a massive inspiration for black metal bands later in the decade. In truth, though, none matched what was here. This release includes the ‘Emperor’s Return’ EP as well as a remix of Visual Aggression, and the concept and art direction of the release was done by the man behind Celtic Frost, Tom G. Warrior.

Tracklisting:

"Innocence and Wrath"

"The Usurper"

"Jewel Throne"

"Dawn of Meggido"

"Eternal Summer"

"Circle of the Tyrants"

"(Beyond the) North Winds"

"Fainted Eyes"

"Tears In a Prophet's Dream"

"Necromantical Screams"

"Circle of the Tyrants"

"Visual Aggression"

"Suicidal Winds"

"Journey Into Fear"

"Visual Aggression"

"Return to the Eve"

The debut album from the band was released in 1984, and was quickly recognised as the work of agitated and agitating talents. This album was a huge influence on the burgeoning death and thrash scenes at the time. A masterclass of riff tirades and unholy sentiments. This reissue includes rehearsals from 1984 and the concept and art direction of the release was done by the man behind Celtic Frost, Tom G. Warrior.

Tracklisting:

"Human" (Intro)

"Into the Crypts of Rays"

"Visions of Mortality"

"Dethroned Emperor"

"Morbid Tales"

"Procreation (Of the Wicked)"

"Return to the Eve"

"Danse Macabre"

"Nocturnal Fear"

"Morbid Tales" (1984 Rehearsal)

"Messiah" (1984 Rehearsal)

"Procreation (Of the Wicked)" (1984 Rehearsal)

"Nocturnal Fear" (1984 Rehearsal)

(Photo - Sergio Archetti)