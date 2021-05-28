CHAOS RISING - All-Female Metal Collective Releases "Normalize" Single And Video

International all-female metal collective, Chaos Rising, have release their fourteenth single and video, "Normalize". Watch the new clip below.

Founded by French multi-instrumentalist Stéphanie Nolf (Unsafe, Syrinx), Chaos Rising is a unique project that brings together female metal musicians from across the globe. The collaboration is going from strength to strength, attracting some of the biggest names in metal.

"Normalize" is a high-energy industrial metal track written by Catherine Fearns (guitar, synthesizer) and Stéphanie Nolf (vocals, bass). The song is a celebration of the achievements of women, and a reminder that while these achievements have been overlooked or suppressed by the history books, women are now being written back into history, and the true story is being told.

Chaos Rising is blazing a trail, and not only by providing opportunities for women and gender minorities to become involved in all aspects of metal music. These girls are innovating fast, exemplifying how musicians are networking to adapt and create amidst current challenges.