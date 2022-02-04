CHAOS RISING Introduce New Member With Release Of 21st Video, "Silent Dasein"

International all-female metal collective, Chaos Rising, have released their twenty-first video, "Silent Dasein". Watch below.

"Silent Dasein" is a powerful death metal track that introduces new Chaos Rising member Haniye Kian (Iran), the vocalist of Desecrate, who also wrote the lyrics. With music by Stéphanie Nolf (guitar, France), bass from Silvia Pistolesi (Italy), drums by Ely Kamyk (France) and a stunning guitar solo from Victoria Villareal (USA), this is a killer team.

Founded by French multi-instrumentalist Stéphanie Nolf (Unsafe, Syrinx), Chaos Rising is a unique project that brings together female metal musicians from across the globe. "Silent Dasein" is the girls’ heaviest and most technically ambitious release yet.

Chaos Rising’s trail-blazing model, with the ambitious vision of releasing a song every month in different metal sub-genres, means that the girls are constantly writing, recording and innovating. With a double album on the way, the project continues to go from strength to strength.