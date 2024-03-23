CHARLIE BENANTE Reveals What It's Like Drumming For PANTERA And ANTHRAX (Video)

Drumeo has shared a new video showcase featuring Anthrax / Pantera drummer, Charlie Benante. Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Charlie Benante is a legend in the metal drumming community. From playing with Anthrax since 1983 to filling in for the late great Vinnie Paul in Pantera on their recent tours, Charlie has solidified his place in drumming history. Join Charlie and Brandon as they discuss Charlie's career and perform some classic tracks from Anthrax and Pantera."

Benante performs the songs "Got The Time" (Anthrax), "Nobody Knows Anything" (Anthrax), "5 Minutes Alone" (Pantera) and "Strength Beyond Strength" (Pantera) in the video below.

Pantera's reformed lineup - comprised of surviving members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), along with Zakk Wylde (guitars) and Charlie Benante (drums) stepping up to fill the spots of late Pantera members Dimebag Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul Abbott - could possibly release a live album recored during the band's current tour.

In an interview with The Vinyl Guide Podcast, Benante is asked if the band have discussed putting out a live recording from the tour. He answers, "Yeah. We talked about that. We'll see. We record a lot, and it's probably just spending time with it and see what shows are good, or take a song from this show or a song from that show and compile it for a live record. I would love to do that."

Listen to the interview with Charlie below: