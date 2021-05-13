CHEAP TRICK At Budokan Round Table Video Discussion: COREY TAYLOR, LINDA PERRY, BUTCH WALKER, JACK DOUGLAS

It’s not very often that a legendary band’s discography is highlighted by a live release, but in the case of Cheap Trick, it just so happens that the live album in question is one of rock’s greatest recordings, reports Spencer Kaufman of Heavy Consequence. Cheap Trick At Budokan put the band from Rockford, Illinois, on the international map and established them as a major force in the music industry.

To celebrate At Budokan, Consequence gathered four esteemed musicians and producers via Zoom for a virtual round-table discussion on the album and Cheap Trick’s legacy.

Along for the ride are Slipknot / Stone Sour singer and solo artist Corey Taylor; songwriter, producer, and onetime 4 Non Blondes singer Linda Perry; songwriter, producer, and Marvelous 3 frontman Butch Walker; and the legendary Jack Douglas, who not only produced and mixed a number of Cheap Trick releases, but also worked on iconic LPs by John Lennon, Aerosmith, and others.

What resulted was four genuine fans of Cheap Trick insightfully geeking out on At Budokan, as well as the impact the band has made on each of them.

The four panelists alone made for a great conversation, but a very special surprise guest joined them roughly halfway into the discussion. Let’s just say this person offers the most inside knowledge possible when it comes to Cheap Trick and At Budokan.

Cheap Trick have made an historic chart debut with their acclaimed new album, In Another World. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ 20th studio album entered at #1 on Billboard’s “Rock” chart -- their highest first week chart placement in the veteran band’s long, remarkable career. The record also bowed at #1 on the “Record Label Independent Current Albums” chart, #5 “Current Digital,” #6 “Top Current,” #6 “Internet,” #7 Top Albums,” and #10 “Digital.” To add to the excitement, the band’s current single, “Light Up The Fire,” is now #1 at Classic Rock Radio both Mediabase and BDS.

In Another World is available now via BMG digitally and on CD; standard black vinyl arrives on Friday, June 4. Limited edition blue and white splattered vinyl will also be available at independent record stores nationwide. In addition, a limited edition picture disc will be available exclusively via Target.

Tracklisting:

"Here Comes the Summer"

"Quit Waking Me Up"

"Another World"

"Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll"

"The Party"

"Final Days"

"So It Goes"

"Light Up The Fire"

"Passing Through"

"Here’s Looking At You"

"Another World" reprise

"I’ll See You Again"

"Gimme Some Truth"

"Light Up The Fire":

"Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll":