CHEAP TRICK - New Book "American Standard: Cheap Trick From The Bars To The Budokan And Beyond" Features Foreword By PEARL JAM's MIKE McCREADY

Ross Warner's new book, American Standard: Cheap Trick From The Bars To The Budokan And Beyond, is now available. A description of the book, which features a foreword by Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, can be found below.

They’ve sold more than 20 million albums, they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and they’re one of Homer Simpson’s favorite bands - but even today, fifty years after they first formed, Cheap Trick remains to many a club band with a cult following. They certainly started out that way, with a carnival-like stage show featuring four perfectly mismatched characters: guitarist Rick Nielsen, in bowtie, sweater, and baseball cap, stood next to blonde dreamboat Robin Zander, while the mysterious, chestnut-haired bassist Tom Peterson held down the bottom end with drummer Bun E. Carlos, never seen without his cigarette or tie.

American Standard: Cheap Trick From The Bars To The Budokan And Beyond tells the unlikely story of the band’s path to greatness, from their origins in Rockford, Illinois to their massively successful live album At Budokan to the many, many ups and downs that followed. This is a rollicking tale of artistic genius, rock excess, hilarious misbehavior, chance encounters with music’s biggest names, and international stardom that brought new meaning to the phrase “big in Japan.” Drawing on exhaustive research and interviews, American Standard gives an intimate look at a truly original band—whether you consider them rock icons or criminally underrated.

