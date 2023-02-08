Chicago’s REZN Announces Solace North American Tour

Chicago-based ethereal heavy psych outfit Rezn has announced their Solace North American Tour. Set to commence on May 20 and run through July 22, the tour will feature special guests Oryx and Grivo on select dates throughout the full US and Canada journey.

The tour comes in support of Rezn’s upcoming new full-length, Solace, set for release March 8. Their fourth studio offering and follow-up to the critically lauded Chaotic Divine finds Rezn once again blurring the boundaries of their psych and doom labels. Solace was recorded in July of 2021 at Earth Analog in Tolono, Illinois, engineered, mixed, produced, and reduced by Matt Russell, and mastered by Zach Weeks at God City Studio in Salem, Massachusetts. The album art and tour poster features work by the prolific painter Adam Burke/Nightjar Illustration.

Tickets for all shows can be found at Rezn’s website.