Chile’s ATER Announce Somber Album; “Ignis Immortalis” Music Video Streaming

Chilean black metal band Ater has announced their sophomore studio album, Somber, which will see an April 19, 2024 release. Conceived in 2013 by Fernando “Feroz” Bühring, the first iteration of the group – rounded out by Matias Acuña (drums) and Yeray Santos (guitar), released their debut full-length Eternal Gray Spiral in 2018. Shortly after the release of EGS, Feroz relocated from Santiago, Chile to Los Angeles – where he quickly formed connections with guitarist Josh “Sol” Seguin and drummer Stephan “Kalani” Seguin, ushering in the current lineup of the band.

Somber was recorded during the Covid pandemic and was mixed by Feroz in a temporary studio in Mexico City where he was bunkered in during restricted times. The album was then mastered by Ted Jensen of Sterling Sound (Mastodon, Gojira, Korn).

The first single off the new record, “Ignis Immortalis”, is out today and is accompanied by a music video, which can be found below.

Preorder Somber on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Striges”

“Descending”

“Somber”

“Through The Portal”

“Ignis Immortalis”

“Shrine”

“Sæculi Fine”

“Solitude”

“Ignis Immortalis” video: