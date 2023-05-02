CHRIS JANSON Announces Focus Track "21 Forever" Featuring Music Legends DOLLY PARTON And SLASH

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter, Chris Janson, has announced his forthcoming focus track, “21 Forever”, featuring two musical icons and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame members, Dolly Parton and Slash.

The soaring song, written by Janson, Tommy Cecil, and Tom Douglas, speaks on that transitional time when you’ve grown out of youthful partying and start embracing life in a whole new way - realizing that "you can’t be 21 forever" and understanding the beauty of growing up.

“I’m so thrilled to announce that two global icons have joined me on my latest song," Janson says. "This is my absolute biggest collaboration to date. Dolly and Slash - it doesn’t get any bigger than that! I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for these two. I hope you all enjoy ‘21 Forever.’”

Stay tuned for more from Chris Janson as he prepares the release of his latest album via BMLG/Harpeth 60 Records, due out early this summer. The lead track off the forthcoming album, “All I Need Is You,” is currently impacting country radio and is leaping up the charts.

(Cover Art courtesy of BMLG/Harpeth 60 Records)