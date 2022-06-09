CHRIS POLAND - "After I Left MEGADETH I Was Bussing Tables At Denny's From Midnight - 10 AM"; Video

For The Metal Voice, former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin conducted an in-depth interview with former Megadeth guitarist, Chris Poland. Poland talks about the early days in Megadeth, his time after the band, and working on new projects today. Watch below.

On his time after Megadeth, Poland reveals: "I was bussing tables from midnight to 10am at Denny's after I left Megadeth. I would be bussing tables on a weekend and some guy would go, 'dude your Chris Poland' (Chris laughs), and I would have to go 'yeah I am'. It is so weird because he just looked at me like 'what the Fu*k are you doing here?' I would just say 'hey man I got to eat, I got to pay the rent'. When you think about it today it is pretty crazy because Megadeth was beyond gold, Peace Sells was really like a train, and here I am bussing tables in the middle of the night at Denny's." (laughs)

Asked if he made the right decision in leaving Megadeth, Chris says, "It was just meant to be, it got to the point where, it was time, it wasn't working for anybody anymore so. Who knows what would have happened if I stayed in the band. It was probably best that I didn't."

Former Megadeth members, David Ellefson (bass), Jeff Young (guitar) and Chris Poland (guitar), are set to perform at the Days Of The Dead horror and pop culture convention, scheduled for November 18 - 20 at Crowne Plaza O'Hare in Rosemont, Illinois.

Organizers state: "Days Of The Dead is thrilled to announce our friends in Hardwired: A Tribute To Metallica will be joining us in Chicago, Saturday November 18 at 10 PM. Hardwired will be playing a set of old and new Metallica classics.

"But that's not all!! We will have David Ellefson (Megadeth 1983 - 2021), Chris Poland (Megadeth 1984 - 1987) and Jeff Young (Megadeth 1987 - 1989) on hand to play a VERY special set of thrash classics. Performance is open to anyone with a Days Of The Dead ticket. V.I.P. pass holders will have early entrance to the event."

