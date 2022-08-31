CIRCUS OF WIRE DOLLS - New Concept Album / Rock Opera Features Members Of KING CRIMSON, BRAND X, THE CARS, And More

Plane Groovy and Rocking Horse Music announce the 2022 release of Rocking Horse Music Club’s genre-defying new concept album/rock opera, Circus Of Wire Dolls. The album will be released on double CD on September 16, with double vinyl to follow on October 21.

“On the surface, the record tells the story of a man who creates a miniature circus out of wire, string, and cloth,” explains producer/songwriter Brian Coombes, “but it’s really about a man looking back at his life, his work, the people who entered and exited his world, his successes, his failures, his regrets.”

Circus Of Wire Dolls is the follow-up to the band’s Anthony Phillips tribute album, Which Way The Wind Blows (2019). “After the Ant Phillips tribute, which was a true labor of love for me, I wanted the band to get back to doing what we do best,” states Coombes. “We’re primarily songwriters, so I wanted the band to get back to showcasing our own material.”

With its theatrical presentation, Circus Of Wire Dolls required a number of singers to voice the characters in the story. In addition to the band’s three singers/songwriters Justin Cohn, Patrik Gochez, and Brian Coombes, the characters are brought to life by: Ms Amy Birks, Tim Bowness, Caroline Carter (Miss New Hampshire 2017), Evelyn Cormier (American Idol), Chris Difford (Squeeze), Noel McCalla (the voice of Mike Rutherford’s Smallcreep’s Day), and Sing Gospel Choir of London.

In addition to the in-house instrumental talent of the Music Club, the project also features special guest musicians, including: David Cross (ex-King Crimson) on violin, Kenwood Dennard (ex-Brand X) on additional drums, Melvin Duffy (Squeeze) on pedal steel, John Hackett on flute, Greg Hawkes (The Cars) on alto saxophone, Rob Townsend (Steve Hackett) on soprano saxophone, Kate St John (Dream Academy) on oboe, cor anglais, and accordion.

While progressive rock was the album’s primary influence, the band also drew inspiration from 1960’s baroque/symphonic pop (The Beatles, The Zombies, and Pet Sounds-era Beach Boys), art rock/glam (Roxy Music, David Bowie, Queen), 1980’s new wave (Tears For Fears, The Cars, Squeeze), and touches of gospel, jazz fusion, folk/americana, and modern musical theatre.

The album’s sound is warm and lush, with orchestral instrumentation and backing vocal arrangements augmenting the band’s sound. Vintage keyboards, including mellotron, optigan, celeste, and the famous Mrs Mills and Challen pianos from Abbey Road, also contribute to the album’s sonic identity.

The album was recorded at Rocking Horse Studio in New Hampshire USA, with additional recording at Abbey Road in London.

Rocking Horse Music Club will be performing the album on March 17 & 18, 2023 at Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Fletching UK.