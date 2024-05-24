Classic JANE'S ADDICTION Lineup Performs Secret Show In London; Video

The classic lineup of legendary US rock band Jane's Addiction - including singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery - performed their first show in over 14 years last night (Thursday, May 23) at Bush Hall in London, England.

The "secret show" took place ahead of the band's European tour, which officially launches on Monday, May 27 with a sold out show at London's Roundhouse venue. Fan-filmed video from last night's show can be found below.

Setlist:

"Kettle Whistle" (first performance with Dave Navarro since 2001)

"Ain't No Right"

"Whores"

"Ted, Just Admit It..."

"Imminent Redemption" (live debut)

"Then She Did..."

"Stop!"

"Mountain Song"

"Been Caught Stealing"

"True Love"

"Ocean Size"

"Three Days"