CLASSLESS ACT Bassist Franco Gravante's Boots Melt During Stadium Tour Performance... MÖTLEY CRÜE Save The Day

Classless Act - currently kicking off the Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard summer co-headline Stadium Tour dates - had a bit of a meltdown during their recent set in St. Louis.

Said the band’s bassist Franco Gravante, “We were on stage at Busch Stadium, in our 4th song, and I was wondering why my feet were SO DAMN HOT. I mean, everything was hot, but my feet, they were like, burning up. I look down and the glue on my boots had totally melted, so I just taped them together and figured they'd get me through the rest of the tour."

But hey, for a band that has been lauded by the press as “…they set the air ablaze…” “…served up high octane rock music on a platter…” and “one of the hottest new bands out there…” - there was no way their bassist could go on stage every day with his boots held together by gaffers tape. And, apparently, that’s not something that’s going to happen on Mötley Crüe's watch.

So, Vince Neil, who is featured on the band’s eponymous single “Classless Act”, saw Franco’s post on Classless Act’s Instagram, and along with his bandmates - Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, and Mick Mars - came to the rescue and surprised Franco with a brand new pair of biker boots, now Franco’s perfect sole mates.

Remaining dates for The Stadium Tour are listed below.

July

14 - FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, OH

15 - Great American Ballpark - Cincinnati, OH

17 - American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

19 - Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, MO

21 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

August

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

6 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

8 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

10 - The Stadium Tour - Orchard Park, NY

12 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

16 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN

19 - Minute Made Park - Houston, TX

21 - Alamodome - San Antonio, TX

22 - Globe Life Park in Arlington - Arlington, TX

25 - State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ

27 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

28 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

31 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

September

2 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

4 - Commonwealth Stadium - Edmonton, AB

7 - Oracle Park - San Francisco, CA

9 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

(Photos - Joe Sestito)