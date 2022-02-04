CLIFF BURTON - Super7 ReAction Figure Of Late METALLICA Bassist Available Next Week

Super7 Toys will release a new Cliff Burton ReAction Figure, in tribute to the late Metallica bassist, on Thursday, February 10. The figure will be available at Super7.com.

Cliff Burton, who performed on Metallica's first three albums - Kill 'Em All ('83), Ride The Lightning ('84) and Master Of Puppets ('86) - was killed in a bus crash in Kronoberg County, a rural area (Ljungby Municipality) of southern Sweden, on September 27, 1986 while the band was touring for Master Of Puppets. He joined the band in December 1982.

