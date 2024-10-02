COAL CHAMBER Pulls Out Of Aftershock Festival "Due To Doctors Orders"

Coal Chamber have dropped off the bill for this year's Aftershock festival, taking place at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA from October 10-13.

Says the band: "Hello everyone, due to doctors orders and waiting on CT scan results amongst other test results… Coal Chamber will not be performing at Aftershock Festival."

Dez Fafara adds: "I thank Danny Wimmer Presents, my band and crew and supporters of Coal Chamber for being understanding during this very difficult time for myself & family."

Coal Chamber continues: "It goes without saying that we are heartbroken that we won’t be joining Aftershock with all of our fans, family, and friends. Our brother’s health and making a full recovery is absolutely the #1 priority so we can be firing on all cylinders for our tour in March! We thank you for the patience, and joining us in supporting the Fafara family while Dez recovers." - Mikey, Meegs, and Nadja

Back in August, Coal Chamber officially postponed their Fiend For The Fans Tour 2024, which was due to run through August and September with Fear Factory, Twizted and Black Satellite. New dates have been announced for March / April 2025 and are listed below.

Frontman Dez Fafara shared the following message with the fans to explain the decision to shift the tour schedule:

“With a heavy heart, let me tell you a story about life taking a turn, I’m writing to you from my bed. I’ve been running 6 miles daily, I’ve been rehearsing two hours daily in my home studio and excited to hit the road, I’m excited to get on a bus with my brothers and sister and my crew. I’ d never felt better and as you all know, I fought back hard after long haul Covid tried to kill me.

"Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife revived me. My vitals were through the roof, and I was sheet white and vomiting, and the whole world was spinning. Anahstasia called 911. I ended up in the back of an ambulance and did nine hours in the ER testing all my vitals including taking X-rays of my heart and lungs. My doctor has advised me to get a cat scan, and until further testing, I am on bedrest and must postpone the tour. Our agent sprung into action to rebook this tour for March 2025, and until we can figure out what the fuck medically is happening.

"We will see you in March 2025 on the Fiend For The Fans Tour. This tour postponement is surreal, I was looking forward to playing with my band and connecting with fans, friends and family on the road.

"I want to take a moment to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and outpouring of calls and texts checking on me. It seems like the word spread and the whole industry has been ringing my phone since Sunday; musicians, agents and managers and I really really appreciate it. My band has been amazingly understanding and call me hourly - I thank them immensely for their caring nature.

"Kiss your loved ones, no one is promised tomorrow. I’ll fight my way back to be with you all onstage you can be sure of that as well I’ll keep you all updated on my socials as to what’s going on. Apologies if this news causes you to rearrange your schedules to attend the concert with us and I want to say thank you in advance. We are all truly in the dark and I’m looking forward to finding out what’s going on. HAIL."

Coal Chamber drummer Mike Cox: "After hearing the shocking news of our brother, we collectively had to make some tough decisions as a family. We discussed every possible scenario and it all lead back making sure Dez's health was the number 1 priority. In order for us to be 100% we need to take this extra time to allow him to make a full recovery so we can bring you the shows that you deserve !! We look forward to seeing you all in March 2025!!"

Fear Factory guitarist / founder Dino Cazares: "Sometimes you have to make tough decisions and I know Dez, if he could be on tour right now he would but health and family come first. We wish him a speedy recovery and we look forward to cybercrushing it on the Fiends For The Fans tour 2025."

Tour dates:

March

5 - Denver, CO - Summit

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

8 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

9 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

15 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannerhill's Tavern & Music Hall

19 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

22 - Newport, KY - Mega Corp. Pavillion

23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

25 - Norfolk, VA - NorVa

28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

29 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

30 - Boston, MA - Big Night Liv

April

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

5 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

9 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

11 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

12 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

15 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

18 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

Get tickets here. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.