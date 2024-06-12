COBRA THE IMPALER – “Godless Beyonder” Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

Following their successful debut Colossal Gods, Cobra The Impaler returns with their second full-length Karma Collision an album forged in the crucible of modern turmoil and bound by the chains of classic metal fury. This - their sophomore offering - stands as a towering monument amidst the ruins of lesser gods, a beacon of defiance shining in the shadow of a society on the brink. The album is out now via Listenable Records.

A guitar playthrough for track “Godless Beyonder” is streaming below. Cobra The Impaler proudly uses Jackson guitars, EVH amps, ESP guitars, Bare Knuckle Pickups, Ernie Ball strings & Blackstar amps.

Karma Collision was recorded at Studio Scampi 2024, produced and mixed by Ace Zec, and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios.

Karma Collision is available as a digipack, double gatefold vinyl, and digital.

Artwork by Thijs De Cloedt:

Tracklisting:

“Magnetic Hex”

“Godless Beyonder”

“Season Of The Savage”

“Eye Of The Storm”

“Karma Collision”

“My Inferno”

“The Fountain”

“The Message”

“Assassins Of The Vision”

“Shifting Sands”

Cobra The Impaler is:

Thijs De Cloedt (Guitars)

Ace Zec (Drums)

Manuel Remmerie (Vocals)

James Falck (Guitars)

Michele De Feudis (Bass & Vocals)