COBRA THE IMPALER – “Godless Beyonder” Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

June 12, 2024, 43 minutes ago

Following their successful debut Colossal Gods, Cobra The Impaler returns with their second full-length Karma Collision an album forged in the crucible of modern turmoil and bound by the chains of classic metal fury. This - their sophomore offering - stands as a towering monument amidst the ruins of lesser gods, a beacon of defiance shining in the shadow of a society on the brink. The album is out now via Listenable Records.

A guitar playthrough for track “Godless Beyonder” is streaming below. Cobra The Impaler proudly uses Jackson guitars, EVH amps, ESP guitars, Bare Knuckle Pickups, Ernie Ball strings & Blackstar amps.

Karma Collision was recorded at Studio Scampi 2024, produced and mixed by Ace Zec, and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios.

Karma Collision is available as a digipack, double gatefold vinyl, and digital.

Artwork by Thijs De Cloedt:

Tracklisting:

“Magnetic Hex”
“Godless Beyonder”
“Season Of The Savage”
“Eye Of The Storm”
“Karma Collision”
“My Inferno”
“The Fountain”
“The Message”
“Assassins Of The Vision”
“Shifting Sands”

Cobra The Impaler is:
Thijs De Cloedt (Guitars)
Ace Zec (Drums)
Manuel Remmerie (Vocals)
James Falck (Guitars)
Michele De Feudis (Bass & Vocals)



