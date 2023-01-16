COBRA THE IMPALER Release 'Spirit Of Lyssa" Music Video

Belgium's Cobra The Impaler have released a video for "Spirit Of Lyssa", featured on debut album, Colossal Gods, released last year via Listenable. Watch below.

While Colossal Gods was mostly made and finalized in the band's home country and mastered by Jens Bogren in Sweden, the drums were recorded at Northwood Sound Studios in Los Angeles displaying the stunning work of drummer extraordinaire Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth).

Taking strong cues from the New Wave of American Heavy Metal, Cobra The Impaler forges together larger-than-life grooves and spirited guitar leads with enchanting clean vocal harmonies and razor-sharp screams. Effortlessly flowing from breakneck riffs to tasteful melodic breaks, the band makes strong use of stylistic elements from groove, thrash, and classic heavy metal. Colossal Gods is an exercise in empowerment as well as a show of subtle restraint, proving themselves as masters of melody as well as destruction.

The band comments: "In what can be considered a sequel, or mirror image, to the dark ritual magic seen in the video for 'Mountains', 'Spirit Of Lyssa' this time tells the story of another mortal being, cleansing herself in preparation to be reborn, at peace with herself and her fate. Rather than being consumed with pain and torment, she is at peace, headstrong and determined for a new start, in a new world."

Colossal Gods tracklisting:

"Colossal Gods"

"Blood Eye"

"Tempest Rising"

"Spirit Of Lyssa"

"Scorched Earth"

"Spawn Of The Forgotten"

"Demigods"

"Mountains"

"Spirit Of Lyssa" video:

"Mountains" video:

Lineup:

Guitars: Thijs De Cloedt

Drums: Dirk Verbeuren

Bass / Vocals: Michele De Feudis

Vocals: Manuel Remmerie

Guitars: James Falck