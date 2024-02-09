COFFIN STORM Feat. DARKTHRONE’s FENRIZ To Release Debut In March

Overlooking the ancient lands of sensational heavy metal, Norway’s Coffin Storm is the new band consisting of a trio of Kolbotn veterans, with the line-up of Apollyon (Aura Noir/Lamented Souls) and Bestial Tormentor (Infernö/Lamented Souls) completed by Darkthrone’s Fenriz on vocal duties.

Fenriz explains the origins of the band:

"Kolbotn is a hilly foresty place directly south of Oslo, Norway. When Ole Jørgen and Olav and me grew up there in the 80s we had easy access to all the metal in the massive amounts of record stores in Oslo. Olav and Ole Jørgen started playing doom metal together in the 90s (Lamented Souls) but in 2020 they teamed up again and making riffs in the slow thrash/doom/classic heavy metal style. When the songs started to take form, Ole Jørgen took his place on the drum throne and soon started to record them. Wanting it to be a 100% Kolbotn project, they asked if I wanted to lay down vocals for it and after a couple of sessions in 2021 and 2022 Coffin Storm was born."

And so the first fruits of their toil manifest in the form of debut album, Arcana Rising, with a sterling concoction of classic heavy metal, slow thrash and doom. The result is an torrent of rousing, accomplished titanic riffing from both Apollyon & Bestial Tormentor, commandeered by Fenriz’s unmistakable vocal prowess as witnessed with his own Isengard project as well as multiple Darkthrone releases, with vocal inspiration summoned from bands such as Agent Steel.

Arcana Rising contains six sprawling metallic epics covering the 45 minute running time, and was recorded at a variety of studios in the band’s native Norway, with work originally commencing back to 2021. With production overseen by Apollyon himself, Arcana Rising truly channels & encapsulates the spirit of the ‘80s, with inspiration from such masters of metal as Candlemass, Pentagram, Metallica & early Kreator, with musical nods to early Paradise Lost & Cathedral from the more extreme side of the doom spectrum, as well as including traces of the DNA from Apollyon & Bestial Tormentor’s own prior work together with their cult doom act Lamented Souls, to create a sensational and majestic opus.

Mastering work was completed by Jack Control at Enormous Door (Darkthrone), and cover art appears courtesy of Polish artist Maciej Kamuda.

Tracklisting:

“Over Frozen Moors”

“Arcana Rising”

“Open The Gallows”

“Eighty-Five And Seven Miles”

“Ceaseless Abandon”

“Clockwork Cult”

“Over Frozen Moors” lyric video: