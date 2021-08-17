CONEY HATCH Bassist ANDY CURRAN Launches Andy's Little Book Of Bass Via Instagram

Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curen, who is currently working with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson in a new project dubbed Envy Of None, has launched Andy's Little Book Of Bass on Instagram. It is a series where a series he will be featuring all the guitars and basses from his personal collection. The first three installments are available below.

Curran: "Have you ever wondered what my gear collection looks like? Well look no further, because over the next few months i'll be revealing my exclusive Instagram series; Andy's Little Book of Bass. From my first ever bass to my most expensive bass, I'll be giving the lowdown on my entire collection, so be sure to follow me so that you don't miss out on anything!"