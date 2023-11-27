COREY TAYLOR Announces 2024 European Tour Dates

Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) has announced a string of 2024 European tour dates in support of his new album, CMF2. Tickets for the show can be found at coreytaylor.com/tour/. Dates are listed below.

June

3 - Klub Stodoła - Warsaw, Poland

5 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Culture Factory - Zagreb, Croatia

8 - Rock im Park - Nuremberg, Germany

9 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

10 - Ruhrcongress - Bochum, Germany

12-15 - Rock for People - Hradec Kralove, Czechia

13-16 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

14-16 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, England

18 - Swiss Life Hall - Hanover, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

21 - Summerside Festival - Grenchen, Switzerland

23 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

July

2 - L'Olympia - Paris, France

CMF2, out now, is Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings. The album was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Steel Panther, Amon Amarth), who also produced Stone Sour’s 2017 Hydrograd as well as Taylor’s solo debut release, CMFT.

The 13-track opus packs the energy, experimentation, and forthrightness that’s defined a career which has seen him sell more than 12 million albums with his Grammy Award-winning band Slipknot and several million with chart-toppers Stone Sour. Throughout CMF2, Taylor sings and plays lead and rhythm guitar, piano, and mandolin.

Order/save/add CMF2 here.

CMF2 tracklisting:

"The Box"

"Post Traumatic Blues"

"Talk Sick"

"Breath Of Fresh Smoke"

"Beyond"

"We Are The Rest"

"Midnight"

"Starmate"

"Sorry Me"

"Punchline"

"Someday I’ll Change Your Mind"

"All I Want Is Hate"

"Dead Flies"

"Sorry Me" video:

"Talk Sick" video:

"Post Traumatic Blues" lyric video:

"Beyond" video:

"We Are The Rest" video

(Photo - Marina Hunter)