Couple Killed In US-Canada Rainbow Bridge Explosion Had Planned To Attend KISS Concert In Toronto

CNN is reporting that the couple killed in a car that crashed at the US-Canada Rainbow Bridge border crossing on Wednesday, had planned to attend the KISS concert in Toronto, but headed to a US casino after finding out that the concert had been cancelled.

As previously reported, KISS canceled the Toronto show scheduled for Wednesday, as well as their Ottawa date on Tuesday, after frontman Paul Stanley came down with the flu.

Stanley shared the following message via social media: "Toronto And Ottawa… I’ve done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible. I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn’t be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies."

According to CNN, there is no indication of terrorism after the explosion killed the two people in the car crash, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

All four bridges between Canada and the United States near Niagara Falls were closed immediately after the incident, according to the governor. The Peace, Whirlpool and Lewiston-Queenston bridges reopened later Wednesday, while the Rainbow Bridge remained closed, she said.

Asked why the FBI believes there isn't a threat of terrorism, Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Miraglia said, "We do have someone in mind for it and we’re working through it through the JTTF," a reference to the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Here's what we know: High-speed vehicle: Investigators believe a man was traveling with his wife in a 2022 Bentley at a high rate of speed when the vehicle hit a curb, then a guardrail that sent the vehicle airborne into the secondary screening area of Rainbow Bridge, law enforcement sources told CNN. The man had plans to attend a KISS concert in Canada but when that was canceled, the man went to a casino in the US instead, investigators believe. The crash occurred sometime after the couple left the casino, law enforcement sources said. Footage on social media and from surveillance cameras shows the remains strewn about with thick smoke and fire billowing. A border patrol employee in a booth also suffered minor injuries, Hochul said.

A video report on the accident from National Post can be viewed below: