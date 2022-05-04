CRADLE OF FILTH Announce Departure Of Guitarist And Keyboardist

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth has checked in with the following unexpected update:

"It is with the gravest of sadness that Cradle Of Filth announce the departure of guitarist Richard Shaw and keyboardist Anabelle Iratni from the band’s ranks.

Due to other commitments Richard is passing his prestigious baton to newcomer Donny Burbage, who will be fulfilling guitar duties throughout the forthcoming US tour with Danzig, alongside Ashok and bassist Daniel Firth.

We also say farewell to Anabelle and thank her for her awesome contribution on Existence Is Futile, her successor being the very talented singer/keyboardist Zoe Marie Federoff.

As with Rich, the band wish Anabelle continued success in all her future endeavours."

Dani Filth has since commented further on the recent departures:

"Unfortunately it just is what it is.If someone feels that their tenure with the band has ended, then who am I to argue with that?

We have to respect that people have personal commitments and/or sometimes find the career choice of being in a band like Cradle a tad overshelming.

⁣That being said, the band are continuing as indefatigably as ever, with a slew of Summer festival dates happening after the tour with Danzig in the US and Canada, plus further Autumn announcements to follow swiftly after. We also have another exciting announcement to share, but all in due course!

Regardless of what befalls us, we stay FILTHY!

⁣For those of you not in the know, Cradle Of Filth are pleased to announce headlining dates whilst on their off days from the Danzig tour. VIP add ons are available for select dates."

Danzig / Cradle Of Filth / Crobot:

May

5 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

7 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena - Lucifuge Live in its Entirety (with Crobot)

8 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

10 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

11 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

14 - Cincinnatti, OH - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

15 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

17 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore at Harrah's

18 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

19 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Cradle Of Filth headline shows:

May

12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

22 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

25 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June

1 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

3 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

4 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

6 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Corona

7 - Quebec City, QC - Impérial Bell

9 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

10 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

11 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

(Photos by James Sharrock)