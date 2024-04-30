CRADLE OF FILTH Announce Hellacious Headline Tour For Autumn 2024; BUTCHER BABIES, HIGH PARASITE, MENTAL CRUELTY To Support

April 30, 2024, 30 minutes ago

news black death heavy metal cradle of filth butcher babies high parasite mental cruelty

CRADLE OF FILTH Announce Hellacious Headline Tour For Autumn 2024; BUTCHER BABIES, HIGH PARASITE, MENTAL CRUELTY To Support

Long dead poet John Keats may have described autumn as a "season of mists and mellow fruitfulness" but for extreme metal legends Cradle Of Filth - led by iconic frontman Dani Filth - it's a season of mischief and mayhem.

Nothing kicks off the spooky season like a hellacious Cradle Of Filth live extravaganza and the band have just unveiled eleven such auspicious UK & Ireland occasions, including a spine-chilling evening at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Halloween itself. Joining the purveyors of pandemonium for UK & Irish shenanigans will be Butcher Babies and High Parasite.

Do you dare get tickets for the By Order Of The Dragon tour? General sale begins Thursday, May 2 at 10 AM, BST. Order at cradleoffilth.com. For VIP packages, head to cradleoffilthvip.com.

UK events are as follows:

October
27 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
28 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy
29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
31 - London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

November
1 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion
2 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival
3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
5 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
7 - Glasgow, Scotland SWG3
8 - Newcastle, UK - NX

The tour then spreads its dark wings across Europe, extending to:

November
13 - Hamburg, Germany - O2 Markthalle
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Brewhouse
19 - Ljubliana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
20 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamanda
23 - Madrid, Spain - But
24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo
26 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
28 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne
29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - 27
30 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

December
2 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
4 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
7 - Leige, Belgium - OM

Special guests in mainland Europe will be Butcher Babies and Mental Cruelty.

(Photo - Anthony Ponce)



Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources