CRADLE OF FILTH Announce Hellacious Headline Tour For Autumn 2024; BUTCHER BABIES, HIGH PARASITE, MENTAL CRUELTY To Support

Long dead poet John Keats may have described autumn as a "season of mists and mellow fruitfulness" but for extreme metal legends Cradle Of Filth - led by iconic frontman Dani Filth - it's a season of mischief and mayhem.

Nothing kicks off the spooky season like a hellacious Cradle Of Filth live extravaganza and the band have just unveiled eleven such auspicious UK & Ireland occasions, including a spine-chilling evening at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Halloween itself. Joining the purveyors of pandemonium for UK & Irish shenanigans will be Butcher Babies and High Parasite.

Do you dare get tickets for the By Order Of The Dragon tour? General sale begins Thursday, May 2 at 10 AM, BST. Order at cradleoffilth.com. For VIP packages, head to cradleoffilthvip.com.

UK events are as follows:

October

27 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

28 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

31 - London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town

November

1 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion

2 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

7 - Glasgow, Scotland SWG3

8 - Newcastle, UK - NX

The tour then spreads its dark wings across Europe, extending to:

November

13 - Hamburg, Germany - O2 Markthalle

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Brewhouse

19 - Ljubliana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

20 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamanda

23 - Madrid, Spain - But

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo

26 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

28 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - 27

30 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

December

2 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

7 - Leige, Belgium - OM

Special guests in mainland Europe will be Butcher Babies and Mental Cruelty.

(Photo - Anthony Ponce)