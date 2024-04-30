CRADLE OF FILTH Announce Hellacious Headline Tour For Autumn 2024; BUTCHER BABIES, HIGH PARASITE, MENTAL CRUELTY To Support
April 30, 2024, 30 minutes ago
Long dead poet John Keats may have described autumn as a "season of mists and mellow fruitfulness" but for extreme metal legends Cradle Of Filth - led by iconic frontman Dani Filth - it's a season of mischief and mayhem.
Nothing kicks off the spooky season like a hellacious Cradle Of Filth live extravaganza and the band have just unveiled eleven such auspicious UK & Ireland occasions, including a spine-chilling evening at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Halloween itself. Joining the purveyors of pandemonium for UK & Irish shenanigans will be Butcher Babies and High Parasite.
Do you dare get tickets for the By Order Of The Dragon tour? General sale begins Thursday, May 2 at 10 AM, BST. Order at cradleoffilth.com. For VIP packages, head to cradleoffilthvip.com.
UK events are as follows:
October
27 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
28 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy
29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
31 - London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town
November
1 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion
2 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival
3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
5 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight
6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
7 - Glasgow, Scotland SWG3
8 - Newcastle, UK - NX
The tour then spreads its dark wings across Europe, extending to:
November
13 - Hamburg, Germany - O2 Markthalle
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Brewhouse
19 - Ljubliana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
20 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamanda
23 - Madrid, Spain - But
24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisboa ao Vivo
26 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
28 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne
29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - 27
30 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
December
2 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
4 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
7 - Leige, Belgium - OM
Special guests in mainland Europe will be Butcher Babies and Mental Cruelty.
(Photo - Anthony Ponce)