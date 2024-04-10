CRADLE OF FILTH Cancel Appearance At Thailand's Rampage Summer Festival 2024 - "If You Bought A Ticket Expecting To See Us, Demand A Refund"

UK-based black metallers Cradle Of Filth have checked in with the following important message for the fans:

"Hi everyone. It’s come to our attention that we are still being advertised on the Rampage Summer Festival in Thailand on May 3rd.

Unfortunately the promoter never paid us, booked our flights or organized any of the necessary items for us to play this event so it was cancelled weeks ago.

If you bought a ticket expecting to see us, demand a refund. We are very saddened by this as we love Thailand and were looking forward to playing for you."

Cradle Of Filth recently announced the second leg of their Necromantic Fantasies tour for summer 2024. The schedule is available below:

June

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

21 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

23 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Neushoorn

24 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum

25 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Pandora

27 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

28 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

29 - Spalene Porici, Czech Republic - Basinfire Festival

July

27 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

28 - Belgrade, Serbia - KST Basta

30 - Cham, Germany - LA Cham

August

2 - Pori, Finland - Porisphere

3 - Wacken, Germa - Wacken Open Air

7 - Graz; Austria - PPC

9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666

13 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

14 - Dresden, Germany - Schlachthof

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival