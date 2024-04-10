CRADLE OF FILTH Cancel Appearance At Thailand's Rampage Summer Festival 2024 - "If You Bought A Ticket Expecting To See Us, Demand A Refund"
UK-based black metallers Cradle Of Filth have checked in with the following important message for the fans:
"Hi everyone. It’s come to our attention that we are still being advertised on the Rampage Summer Festival in Thailand on May 3rd.
Unfortunately the promoter never paid us, booked our flights or organized any of the necessary items for us to play this event so it was cancelled weeks ago.
If you bought a ticket expecting to see us, demand a refund. We are very saddened by this as we love Thailand and were looking forward to playing for you."
Cradle Of Filth recently announced the second leg of their Necromantic Fantasies tour for summer 2024. The schedule is available below:
June
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
21 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
23 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Neushoorn
24 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum
25 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Pandora
27 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
28 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
29 - Spalene Porici, Czech Republic - Basinfire Festival
July
27 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
28 - Belgrade, Serbia - KST Basta
30 - Cham, Germany - LA Cham
August
2 - Pori, Finland - Porisphere
3 - Wacken, Germa - Wacken Open Air
7 - Graz; Austria - PPC
9 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival
11 - Cercoux, France - Festival 666
13 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
14 - Dresden, Germany - Schlachthof
16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival