CRADLE OF FILTH Drummer MARTHUS Shares Live Drum Cam Footage Of "Nocturnal Supremacy" From Toronto Show

Cradle Of Filth drummer Martin "Marthus" Skaroupka has shared drum cam footage of "Nocturnal Supremacy" performed live in Toronto on June 4th at The Opera House. Check it out below.

Austrian rock and metal empire, Napalm Records, recently announced their exciting new partnership with Cradle Of Filth, who have just signed a worldwide contract with the label.

Positioned firmly at the top of the extreme black metal genre, Cradle Of Filth - led and revolutionized by iconic frontman Dani Filth - reign supreme as one of the most revered, formative and notorious names in the scene, and are undeniably responsible for breaking ground for many of today’s top metal artists with their trademark mixture of grim blackened heaviness, macabre theatricality and scintillating gothic style. The rule of Filth began in 1991, followed by the unleashing of 1994’s The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - humble beginnings that expanded into cinematic classics like Cruelty And The Beast and Midian.

The band’s unyielding international touring schedule has garnered them a massive following both in the cult underground and at the top of the mainstream, defying trends while staying true to their roots. More recent offerings such as 2015’s Hammer Of The Witches and 2017’s Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay continued to bolster the unremitting legacy of Filth, until the band, along with the rest of the universe, was abruptly halted by the global pandemic in 2020.

But, as is evident by the staggering response from their devoted legion of followers, that time was put to good use, spurring the emergence of the band’s latest, breathtakingly heavy offering, 2021’s Existence Is Futile. The album debuted at #20 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre, on the Hard Music Albums charts at #4 in the US and #5 in Canada, #9 on the German Album charts, #3 and #5 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart and UK Independent Albums chart respectively, #4 on the Finnish Albums chart and many more, proving that Cradle Of Filth continue to own the dark.

Now, Napalm Records is honoured to deliver the band’s haunting hallmark to the masses as their musical panorama reaches into the future.

Cradle Of Filth mastermind Dani Filth says: “It is with great expectation and excitement that we announce our move to Napalm Records, having seen and heard a great deal of complimentary things about the label, which in turn leads us to believe that this will be the perfect nesting ground for Cradle Of Filth in 2022 and beyond. We’d like to thank all our fans for their continued support and trust in us doing the right thing for the band and its music. All hail the eternal ‘Filth!”

Thomas Caser, CEO, Napalm Records adds: “We are thrilled to welcome the most influential and iconic extreme metal band to our ever-growing Napalm Records family. Being a fan of the band since their very first album, it is with great honor and excitement that we’re able to work with them from now on! We are ready to conquer the metal world with Cradle Of Filth!”