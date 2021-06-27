CRADLE OF FILTH - Limited First Print Edition Of Maledictus Athenaeum #1 Adult Comic Book Available

The limited First Print Edition of Cradle Of Filth's Maledictus Athenaeum #1 adult comic book is now available here. Limited to 2500 copies, each one is individually numbered, includes exclusive bonus content, glossy pages, cardstock cover, and a specialty foil treatment.

Synopsis:

"In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts – this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle Of Filth’s musical legacy, a vast universe of Ageless Vampires, Mythical Creatures and Vengeful Gods. The Countess, The Huntress, Lilith, The Manticore, and many more, will be revisited in stories from an all-star roster of comics talent from the pages of Heavy Metal Magazine and beyond."