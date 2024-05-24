CRASH MIDNIGHT Premieres “Dead Aces” Music Video

By Nick Balazs

Las Vegas-based rockers Crash Midnight have premiered their new music video for “Dead Aces”. In conjunction with the video release, Crash Midnight has also announced a show at The Sand Dollar Downtown in the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

Vocalist Shaun Soho spoke to BraveWords’ Nick Balazs about the video and all things happening in the Crash Midnight camp.

BraveWords: Describe the process of putting together the "Dead Aces" video and why did it take so long considering this isn't your most recent single release?

“We had so many great fans out here sending us videos they'd shot at our shows that we came up with a concept of using some of that footage for a music video. Dead Aces was originally written in homage to all the cool bars and venues we used to hang at back in Boston so we thought it'd be interesting to have the video be like a "flash forward" to where we are now, going through all our spots here in Vegas. It took a while to collect all that footage at a level of quality that was decent enough to make it work for something like this. Luckily, in the meantime I guess they've come out with some programs that can sharpen up older footage and make it look a lot better, so I think that worked out in our favor and made the video better in the end despite the wait. It also gives our fans all over the world a chance to get a taste of the energy of a Crash Midnight live show ...and maybe that puts them over the top to book a trip to Vegas.”

BraveWords: You have a huge show coming June 29th at The Sand Dollar - what can fans expect to see and hear?

“We're officially announcing the show today alongside the music video debut. Getting back to The Sand Dollar Downtown here in the Plaza Hotel has been something we've had in the works for a long time now. We're working on a long-term series over there, but there have been some hurdles with scheduling something of that scale so in the meantime, we just said f*ck it, let's do a big headline show and get the ball rolling into the summer here. We're inserting two of the new songs we're recording right now into the set – ‘Too Far Gone’ and ‘Toxic Propaganda’. Should be cool for fans to get their first chance to hear those. In general, we really do like to play each new song live a bunch for people to get some feedback on how the song is working or you know, going over with the crowd and give us a chance to tighten it up. We've also got our favorite rock station KOMP 92.3 and morning DJ, Gooch, on board for this one. Gooch will host it and you'll be hearing a bunch of ads and ticket promo giveaways on KOMP throughout the month of June. In support is going to be this cool band Double Wide that our bass player, Drake, discovered out here. Looking forward to seeing what they bring too.”

BraveWords: How is the rock 'n' roll scene in Las Vegas and how would you compare it to other scenes?

“The Vegas music scene has been great to us. Coming from Boston where you had to scrape and scratch to build a fan base one person at a time, taking that same approach out in Vegas helped us earn a rock-solid following much more quickly out here. There are a ton of real rock fans in Vegas whereas, maybe Boston was more fragmented with the hipsters, college kids, and all that stuff. Here we have a huge number of people that are really into what we're doing. Then you add on how supportive the venues, booking agents, and radio stations, like KOMP, have been to us and it really does feel like you're part of a family out here.”

BraveWords: The creative juices are flowing - when can fans expect a new track?

Shaun: “We're about halfway through recording our next single ‘Too Far Gone’ and we've demo'd out about three more singles so it should be a busy summer. We ended up coming up with a great process for getting multi-tracked demos together so the recording process seems to be even smoother these days. Hoping to have about seven songs completed through that demo process over the summer and that should make the actual recordings go a lot faster instead of having to figure out anything on the fly in the studio. To the shock of all involved, we already have the artwork completed for the next five or six songs, which puts us in the unfamiliar position of being terrifyingly ahead of the game on that end too.”

BraveWords: Anything else you'd like to say about the band?

Shaun: “Vegas fans and those flying in for the show June 29th at Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza Hotel & Casino can get their tickets now at crashmidnight.com - we made it simple for everyone trying to order tickets five drinks deep at the bar, it's the first thing that pops up when you open the site. Also, we like how this video turned out so much that we're going to keep filming at these shows so if you come on out, you might end up seeing yourself on the next video. Doors are at 7:30pm tickets are $15 advance and $20 at the door (not including taxes and fees). There's also free parking with validation at the bar, which is pretty cool for this town. We'll see you all there!”