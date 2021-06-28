CRASH MIDNIGHT Release New Single “Nothin’ To Lose”

Las Vegas-based rockers Crash Midnight have released their new single “Nothin’ To Lose”.

A gritty account of the band cutting its teeth in the Boston club scene, "Nothin’ To Lose" covers their journey from those formative years all the way up through becoming the highest-drawing independent rock band in their new home city of Las Vegas. It dives into the seedy bars, late-night encounters, and raucous drive that gave birth to Crash Midnight's street-level spirit. The track delivers an attitude-laden rock anthem that's become a rallying cry to the unbreakable ambition that fuels their "us against the world" mentality.

Hot on the heels of back-to-back sold-out shows in downtown Las Vegas that served as the first major concerts to occur in the city since the shutdown began over a year ago, the single is drenched in the trademark attitude and swagger that has garnered the band an explosive following the success of 2020's single "Don't Need Your Advice" and follow up "Killing Time".

"I think the uncertainty of everything last year pushed us to really hit the ground loaded up when things broke back open here," says frontman Shaun Soho. "There's so much new material, we feel sort of like we can't contain ourselves and can't get it out fast enough for people to hear." Regarding the new single he says, "I really like this one. It was something that, even the first time we played it - and it was during the whole 'distanced shows' thing we had to do - but people got out of their little areas or corrals or whatever they were marked off in and started going pretty wild. When you're trying a new song, that's cool to see a reaction like that."

Crash Midnight will support Steel Panther at House Of Blues Las Vegas on Saturday, July 3.

(Top photo: Bianca Velayo)